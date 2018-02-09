Pirate players looking forward to ECU lacrosse debut

GREENVILLE (WNCT) The lacrosse team at ECU will finally play its first game on Saturday at noon at Johnson Stadium.

The Pirate players say they can’t wait to get started.

Freshman midfielder Casey Sullivan remembers what she was told when she was recruited to come to ECU.

“(The coaches) just made this feel like a crazy, new journey. They were very welcoming. This was a new experience and we feel like the players that we brought on can take the challenge and run with it. I feel like I have the confidence in myself and my teammates. We are really excited about the opportunity,” Sullivan said.

Saturday’s game is the first of eight home games and 17 overall for ECU in this first year of lacrosse. The schedule includes road games at AAC members Temple and Cincinnati. The American will begin sponsoring lacrosse in 2019 with the Pirates, Owls and Bearcats joined by UConn from the American, and Florida and Vanderbilt from the SEC.

