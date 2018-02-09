Pirate players looking forward to ECU lacrosse debut

By Published:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) The lacrosse team at ECU will finally play its first game on Saturday at noon at Johnson Stadium.

The Pirate players say they can’t wait to get started.

Freshman midfielder Casey Sullivan remembers what she was told when she was recruited to come to ECU.

“(The coaches) just made this feel like a crazy, new journey. They were very welcoming. This was a new experience and we feel like the players that we brought on can take the challenge and run with it. I feel like I have the confidence in myself and my teammates. We are really excited about the opportunity,” Sullivan said.

Saturday’s game is the first of eight home games and 17 overall for ECU in this first year of lacrosse. The schedule includes road games at AAC members Temple and Cincinnati. The American will begin sponsoring lacrosse in 2019 with the Pirates, Owls and Bearcats joined by UConn from the American, and Florida and Vanderbilt from the SEC.

ECU makes its lacrosse debut at noon Saturday when the Pirates host George Washington.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s