Kinston, Greene Central finish tied for 1st in Eastern Carolina 2a Conference

GREENVILLE (WNCT) Kinston and Greene Central both won their regular season finales on Friday night, thus finishing the season tied for first place in the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference. Kinston won the coin flip and will be the top seed in next week’s tournament.

Kinston beat North Lenoir on the road, 61-48. Greene Central slipped by Ayden-Grifton at home, 66-61.

Also, Farmville Central wrapped up a perfect season in the Eastern Plains 2A by beating North Pitt. Kinston’s girls also wrapped up a perfect season. The Vikings beat North Lenoir 66-42.

BOYS SCORES

Kinston 61, North Lenoir 48

Greene Central 66, Ayden-Grifton 61

Farmville Central 73, North Pitt 60

Pamlico 75, Northside-Pinetown 70

West Craven 63, Washington 58

 

 

GIRLS SCORES

Kinston 64, North Lenoir 32

North Pitt 67, Farmville Central 56

Greene Central 47, Ayden-Grifton 25

Washington 41, West Craven 38

Wilson Fike 53, Wilson Hunt 48

Croatan 46, Trask 40

