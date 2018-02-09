K9 tracks down missing 9-year-old boys in Onslow County

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two 9-year-old boys who went missing from Dixon Elementary were found thanks to the help of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office K9.

The boys had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Thursday walking down Highway 210 along a wooded area.

Deputies responded within minutes and began to search.

During the search, Deputy Huffman and K9 Ellie, a bloodhound, followed a track, which led deputies to the boys.

They were scared and got lost after going into the woods, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Both boys were returned safely to their parents.

The Sheriff’s Office said although a helicopter, additional deputies and detectives were on the way to join the search, it was the K9 response that found them.