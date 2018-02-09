Greenville Fire Rescue begins new high angle training

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More training is on the way for Greenville Fire/Rescue, involving high-rise equipment.

The city is growing, and there’s more construction and more risk of accidents.

More than a dozen fire and rescue men and women practiced three rescue scenarios on top of a crane. They said it was challenging, but as times change it is incredibly necessary.

Over 100 feet in the air, rescuers like Mervin Taylor were given the opportunity to attempt a mock real life rescue of a crane operator in the event of a medical emergency.

“The first thing they did was make sure not only they are safe but the survivor is safe as well,” said Taylor. “From that point hey formulated a plan to translate down to the ground.”

There is no room for a fear of heights in this job, especially with so much to do.

“Up there it’s a lot of rigging, so they are building anchor to lower that individual down for safe manner and to have a contingency plan if things go bad you know they got a plan B and C,” added Taylor.

Taylor says the training is challenging but worth it.

“Some of them may be very simple some of them may be very complex,” Taylor said. “This is an environment our folks have never operated in before, so again, we are very fortunate to have a training evolution verses to have a live rescue tomorrow and not ever seen it before.”

Chief Eric Griffin said they want to be proactive in protecting the community as they see it grow.

“We know that there are going to be other cranes other high structures in our city that are coming in the future as we continue to grow and we want to be prepared,” added Chief Griffin.