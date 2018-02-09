First Alert Weather Forecast: Sunny and mild to end the work week but a warm and wet weekend

SUMMARY:  High pressure system keeps us dry for now. A series of fronts/disturbances will arrive this weekend provided us with a lot of rain. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear this morning and temperatures are chilly, in the upper 20s to around 30. There are some areas of patchy fog and there is frost on the windshields.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s to around 60. Winds should stay light.

TONIGHT: Skies are cloudy with scattered showers overnight. We’re not as cold, temps in the mid to upper 40s. Winds should stay light.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Heaviest of the rain will fall on Sunday. Temperatures are warm, around 70.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Fri
30° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
30° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
32° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
37° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
45° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
57° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
50° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Fri
49° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Fri
48° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Fri
47° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
46° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
46° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
46° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
47° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sat
47° F
precip:
30%
4am
Sat
47° F
precip:
40%
5am
Sat
48° F
precip:
50%
6am
Sat
48° F
precip:
50%
7am
Sat
49° F
precip:
50%
8am
Sat
50° F
precip:
40%
9am
Sat
54° F
precip:
30%
10am
Sat
58° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sat
61° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sat
64° F
precip:
30%
1pm
Sat
66° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
67° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sat
68° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Sat
68° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Sat
68° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Sat
64° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sat
63° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sat
63° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sat
63° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
63° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
62° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sun
63° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sun
64° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
63° F
precip:
40%
5am
Sun
64° F
precip:
40%
