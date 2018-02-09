First Alert Weather Forecast: Sunny and mild to end the work week but a warm and wet weekend

SUMMARY: High pressure system keeps us dry for now. A series of fronts/disturbances will arrive this weekend provided us with a lot of rain. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear this morning and temperatures are chilly, in the upper 20s to around 30. There are some areas of patchy fog and there is frost on the windshields.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s to around 60. Winds should stay light.

TONIGHT: Skies are cloudy with scattered showers overnight. We’re not as cold, temps in the mid to upper 40s. Winds should stay light.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Heaviest of the rain will fall on Sunday. Temperatures are warm, around 70.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 30 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 30% 47 ° F precip: 40% 48 ° F precip: 50% 48 ° F precip: 50% 49 ° F precip: 50% 50 ° F precip: 40% 54 ° F precip: 30% 58 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 30% 66 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 40% 64 ° F precip: 40% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast