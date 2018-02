WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — A home in Warsaw was destroyed Friday morning by a fire started by a leaking kerosene or oil heater.

The Warsaw Fire Department responded around 8 a.m. to 744 East Hill Street.

The family who lived there got out safely, and there are no injuries.

The house is a total loss, and Hill Street is closed between E. Chelly and Memorial.

Faison Fire and Rescue also came out to assist, and the Red Cross is on the scene.

