Down Eats: Rachel K’s Bakery in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking to satisfy a sweet tooth, or looking for something decadent to give your Valentine, there’s a bakery in Washington that you’ve got to try.

Rachel Midgette got into the baking business at Washington’s farmers market years ago. A short time later, she decided to branch out and open a full time bakery — Rachel K’s Bakery.

What started off as cinnamon buns and breads has grown into a full line of sweets and mouth-watering sandwiches.

“Everybody that works here believes in what we do. We are offering real food, and it’s good food, and it’s food that we are proud to serve our customers,” Midgette said.

Everything is made in-house, from salad dressings and roast beef, to gooey cookies and granola bars. One of the most popular items is the croissants.

“We put the butter into the dough, and we do this whole process of layering, and folding and rolling out, and laying and folding again,” she said.

“Fluffly, you can taste a little bit of the butter,” said Stephanie Saccio.

The croissants are composed of 72 paper thin layers of dough. They’re so popular that people are getting sandwiches on them, including the homemade chicken salad and roast beef.

“They serve with a smile, and that makes a difference. That’s what hometown is about,” said Meg Howdy.

The regulars all have their favorites, but of the food WNCT’s Josh Birch tried, it was the oatmeal cream pies and granola bars that were the stand outs.

“Delicious, gooey, buttery, everything that you would want,” he said.

For more information on Rachel K’s, click here.