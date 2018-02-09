City council reviews new Uptown Greenville parking study

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With more construction in the Uptown Greenville area, the parking issues have increased.

“I think it’s very difficult to find a spot,” said ECU student, Maria Miller.

So the Greenville City Council commissioned a parking survey, the results of which were reviewed at Thursday night’s meeting.

“Everyone wants access to Uptown,” said Greg Needham, director of Sheppard Memorial Library.

The study was done at the request of the City Council. Economic development manager Roger Johnson said the issue stems from Greenville’s booming economy.

“All of that exponential growth has come with it, parking demand that wasn’t previously here, which created some growing pains for the community,” said Johnson.

The study came back with answers, and one in particular.

“There is an adequate supply in the Uptown area for parking,” said Johnson. “However, there is a lack of turnover.”

Lack of turnover, meaning people are sitting in one spot for too long.

“The consultant is recommending the city add parking meters to help spaces in front of business turn over, so those businesses can be more profitable.”

Meters would hopefully force people along.

“Our customers have a hard time finding some parking,” said Shane Adams, sales associate for High Life. “We do have parking at the uptown parking, but sometimes it’s crowded.”

Plus the study suggests better parking enforcement – gates in parking decks, and in lots.

The City Council will have to get together and decide which parts of the parking plan they will move forward on. That’s projected to take place sometime in April.