Chinese New Year celebrations happening this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Celebration for the Chinese New Year kicks off this Sunday.

This is one of the biggest holidays of the year for those of Chinese ancestry.

Coordinators said to take American Christmas and multiply it by 2 and that’s how large of an event Chinese New Year is.

Even though the actual New Year isn’t until next week, it’s traditional to begin celebrating days ahead.

ECU is helping to host the 10th annual largest celebration in Eastern North Carolina.

The New Year is a time to celebrate the turning of the Chinese New Year calendar.

It’s also a time to celebrate each other and family.

This year is the year of the dog.

ECU has exchange students from China which helps them get that home away from home feeling.

“”It reminds me a lot of home,” said International Student at ECU, Xin Jun Wu.

Coordinators believe this can show how diverse Eastern North Carolina really is.

“I think a lot of culture we anchor around holidays,” said Xiao Ming Zeng, coordinator of the event and professor at ECU. “American culture you anchor around Thanksgiving, Christmas and Independence Day and I think in china I think this is the most important holiday.”

Yajiong “Lucky” Xue, another coordinator of the event said, “I think for this event I think it’s great for us and especially the kids here some of the kids are born in the us and have never touched their way back to China and so we give them the opportunity to experience the Chinese stuff.”

The celebration takes places this Sunday with multiple things going on.

From stage shows, to traditional food, dragons, and costumed characters this celebration is going all out.