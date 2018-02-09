Bear Grass Ruritan Club to hold 50th annual auction

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bear Grass Ruritan Club is preparing for their 50th annual auction this weekend.

Dozens of items from exercise equipment to lawn mowers will be on display for members of the community to auction off.

Mack Leggett said it is an opportunity for Bear Grass to reach out and interact with surrounding communities.

Leggett said they are looking forward to the crowds this weekend.

“(It’s) a social time, a good fellowship time, you see the people coming out here today and tomorrow,” said Leggett. “They may not buy anything, but they’re here; they know we’re here, and they contribute to our causes.

“We’ve had 600 total numbers is what we’ve collected cards for in the past so you know will we have 600 maybe not, we’d love that.”

The auction begins at 9 a.m. at the Farmers Market in Williamston.

Breakfast and lunch will be for sale.