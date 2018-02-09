Better Business Bureau warns of Valentine’s Day flower order scam

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Valentine’s Day is coming up and while love is in the air, people become inspired to go online and order flowers for their loved ones.

But the Better Business Bureau is warning of scams surrounding flower services.

Some receive bouquets that are wilted, some charged extra or there are hidden fees and some never receive their flowers at all.

The BBB recommends buyers check out the business’s background, know who you are buying from, look for hidden costs and read the fine print.

“Just make sure you are doing business with the company that you believe it to be,” said Mallory Wojciechowski, president and CEO of Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina. “Be cautious before clicking on anything that may pop up. If it’s a link, you can always hover your mouse over, see where the link is going before you click on it. You just want to be careful it’s not a virus.”

Another tip is to sign up for confirmation emails so you have a trail and proof the order was placed.