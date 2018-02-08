Wood Ducks players to wear Kinston Indians jerseys on ‘Throwback Thursdays’

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks are gearing up for a new season with some new additions designed to draw in more crowds to Grainger Stadium.

The team will host “Throwback Thursday” games where players will sport Kinston Indian jerseys.

The Throwback Thursday games will begin on May 3 and continue throughout the rest of the season on May 17, May 31, June 28, July 26, August 9 and August 16.

“There is a rich 70-year history of professional baseball at Grainger Stadium but most of the Wood Ducks fan base grew up supporting and attending Kinston Indians games,” said Wade Howell, Wood Ducks General Manager, in a news release. So we feel like this is a great way of paying tribute to all the teams and players that have lead up to the Wood Ducks era.”

The games are part of the team’s season-long recognition of 70 years of professional baseball at Grainger Stadium.

“A lot of people who don’t even live in the city of Kinston come down to see the Down East Wood Ducks play,” said Mayor Don Hardy “It’s a very great thing. It’s a good thing we’re doing here in Kinston with the Down East Wood Ducks.”

The team will also have a special Christmas in July game where players will wear Christmas-themed jerseys, and they will have an all-you-can-eat buffet ticket.