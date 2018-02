GREENVILLE (WNCT) Jahzeer Baker scored 23 points to lead South Central to a season-ending 76-52 win over DH Conley Thursday night.

The Falcons wrap up a perfect season with the win. South Central finished 12-0 in the Eastern Carolina 4A/3A and 22-0 overall.

Across town, JH Rose won its regular season finale, beating New Bern, 87-61.

Both the Rampants and the Falcons will be back in action during ‘Tournament Week’ next week.