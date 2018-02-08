Sheriff’s Office: Hubert man led deputies on chase with stolen motorcycle

WNCT Staff Published:

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Hubert man lead deputies on a chase through Onslow and Carteret counties Wednesday while riding a stolen motorcycle, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brian Joseph Pongratz, 35, is facing charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, possessing a controlled substance and a number of charges related to the chase.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen 1998 Yahama R1 sport bike in Hubert on Wednesday after the owner told deputies he saw it on Sand Ridge Road and was following it.

The bike was reported stolen January 29.

The driver refused to stop when deputies tried to pull him over, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies chased the motorcycle through Queens Creek Road, Belgrade Swansboro Road, into the Stella area of Carteret County, back into Onslow County onto Riggs Road, Old 30, Hwy 172 to Bear Creek Road.

The driver dropped the motorcycle and was apprehended by deputies.

No injuries were reported.

Pongratz was brought before the magistrate and received a $13,000 secured bond and was being held in the Onslow County Sheriff’s Detention Center.

His first court appearance was scheduled for Thursday.

