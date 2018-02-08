Second digital library kiosk opens in Onslow County

By Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County’s digital library kiosk was the first of its kind in the state, and it is now expanding to a second location.

The new kiosk is located inside the Consolidated Health Building.

On it, there are e-books, audio books and videos.

To operate, users simply need to select their title and a link will be sent to their email. The link can be opened on any device.

“The basis of the library is always reading and literacy, but we are also part of the community, said Virginia Sharp March, Onslow County Library director. “So hopefully once they are using the books, perhaps they’ll come into the library and participate in programs that we have.”

There are unlimited copies available for you to check out, so no worries if two people want to check out the same title.

While you’re there, you can also recharge your phone.

The other kiosk is at Albert J. Ellis Airport.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s