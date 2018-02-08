Second digital library kiosk opens in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County’s digital library kiosk was the first of its kind in the state, and it is now expanding to a second location.

The new kiosk is located inside the Consolidated Health Building.

On it, there are e-books, audio books and videos.

To operate, users simply need to select their title and a link will be sent to their email. The link can be opened on any device.

“The basis of the library is always reading and literacy, but we are also part of the community, said Virginia Sharp March, Onslow County Library director. “So hopefully once they are using the books, perhaps they’ll come into the library and participate in programs that we have.”

There are unlimited copies available for you to check out, so no worries if two people want to check out the same title.

While you’re there, you can also recharge your phone.

The other kiosk is at Albert J. Ellis Airport.