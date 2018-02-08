Public meeting on proposed roundabout held in New Bern

By Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern residents have chance to weigh in on a proposed roundabout Thursday.

The NCDOT is holding a meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. at Grover C. Fields Middle School, 2000 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Interested residents may attend at any time during the meeting, as no formal presentation will be made.

NCDOT representatives will be available to provide information and answer questions.

The opportunity to provide written comments will also be provided.

If you cannot attend but would like additional information or provide comments, you can contact NCDOT Project Manager Elizabeth Workman-Maurer at lsworkman@ncdot.gov or (919) 854-6221 or at P.O. Box 1587, Greenville, N.C., 27835.

Comments can be submitted through Feb. 22.

