Pine Knoll Shores cuts back famous trees

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — Pine Knoll Shores is known as the “tree city,” but they’re cutting back the branches to help keep residents safe.

Pine Knoll Shores is famous for its tree lined streets.

So when it was announced that the town would be cutting back some of the trees, some residents were not onboard.

Pine Knoll Shores Mayor Ken Jones said this is a safety issue.

“We’re doing this for the public and for their safety,” said Mayor Jones. “So we need to be able to get trucks around and vehicles. And if there is an emergency, a state of emergency or anything, we need to have those areas cleared too.”

Jones said the thick branches were starting to block the roads during bad weather.

Some residents agreed that safety should come first.

“Up until last year my mother lived with me,” said resident Teresa Wilson. “And if a tree had stopped a firefighter or someone from coming if she needed it, I would be more upset about that than the way the tree looked.”

Mayor Jones said the town is working to ensure that the process is done right and doesn’t harm the trees that the town is known for.

“Being in Pine Knoll Shores,” said Jones, “we’re always worried about the environment. And one of our concerns here is to make sure that we’re not cutting back or hacking anything that would kill a tree or hurt a tree.”

Mayor Jones said the trimming process is only happening on residential roads where the trees were blocking the street.

Pine Knoll Shores Public Services went with the tree trimming crews to ensure that the trees were being cut properly.