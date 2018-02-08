Onslow Women’s Center aids process for domestic violence victims

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County domestic violence victims can now protect themselves outside the courthouse.

The Onslow Women’s Center has set up a program for domestic violence victims to file protective orders directly from the center.

The center has just put this program into place but it’s already been used by several women.

The center’s court advocate Millie Belfort said being able to take care of this in a comfortable setting makes all the difference for women.

“The courthouse can be quite intimidating,” said Belfort. “This is more of a cohesive, comforting situation. So coming here it would just bring some comfort and security.”

Women can apply online at the shelter and wait there for approval from the court.

