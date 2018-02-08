Kinston store clerk shoots at robbery suspects

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Kinston store clerk was forced to fire two shots at two armed robbery suspects Wednesday.

It all started around 10 P.M. last night when members of the Kinston Police Department responded to an armed robbery call at the USA Store on South Adkin Street.

Once officers arrived, they were told two black males entered the store, armed with one rifle, and demanded money.

That’s when the store clerk fired one shot at the two suspects, and they fled the scene.

If you have information regarding these incidents, you are asked to call the Kinston Police Dept. at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020, or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.