Kinston Police investigate Wednesday afternoon drive-by shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is investigating an attempted murder after shots were fired at a store Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at Brothers #2 store on East Bright Street in Kinston at 2:52 p.m Wednesday.

When officers responded to the shots fired call, they were told by a witness that multiple shots were fired toward the store from a vehicle. No one was injured.

Witnesses described it as a four door maroon vehicle. It was last seen traveling West on Bright Street.

Investigators collected several shell casings from the scene and say it is being treated as an attempted murder investigation.

If anyone has information regarding these incidents, they are asked to call the Kinston Police Dept. at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020, or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.