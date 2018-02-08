Greenville business honored by Governor Cooper

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One business in Greenville received a top award from the state of North Carolina.

New Growth Designs specializes in high end artificial plants and greenery.

They won the award for ‘Top New Exporter’ in the state.

They provide for some of the nicest hotels and museums in the world.

The award is given to one business every year through a selection process.

It’s given to upon the basis of exporting to large amounts products outside of the United States.

New Growth Designs competed against many from the coast to the mountains.

“I think we were kind of surprised to win the award,” said Richard Cherry, Sales Manager for New Growth Designs.

“We still really think of ourselves as a small company and there were a lot of other pretty large companies in these categories.”

New growth designs currently employs around 30 people.

Cherry’s advice to other companies is to apply because you never know what can happen?

“I would really recommend getting involved with the EDPNC which is the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina as well as the step initiative. We really had no idea what type of opportunities were available to us as a small company, they were really instrumental in providing us with funding and knowledge.”

This Greenville born business plans to continue to serve the community and play a role as a large exporter for our area.