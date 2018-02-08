First Alert Weather Forecast: Gradual sunshine, breezy and cool today

SUMMARY: Gradually sunny today and that sunshine will stick around through the end of the week. Even warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend but so do the clouds and rain. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with a few light showers for early morning. Skies will brighten through the morning as clouds dissipate. Damp conditions persist on the roadways. It is breezy, with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Morning clouds will give way to sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. It will be breezy, winds out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear overnight with some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are in the upper 20s lower mid 30s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Skies will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50’s.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 43 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 10% 30 ° F precip: 10% 30 ° F precip: 10% 30 ° F precip: 10% 32 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 30% 48 ° F precip: 40% 48 ° F precip: 50% 49 ° F precip: 80% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast