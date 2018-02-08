First Alert Weather Forecast: Gradual sunshine, breezy and cool today

SUMMARY:  Gradually sunny today and that sunshine will stick around through the end of the week. Even warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend but so do the clouds and rain. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with a few light showers for early morning. Skies will brighten through the morning as clouds dissipate. Damp conditions persist on the roadways. It is breezy, with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Morning clouds will give way to sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. It will be breezy, winds out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear overnight with some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are in the upper 20s lower mid 30s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Skies will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50’s.

 

