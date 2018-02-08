ECU S.H.O.E.S. brings awareness to mental health

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Over 350 pairs of shoes filled the mall on ECU”s campus Thursday to bring awareness to mental health.

S.H.O.E.S. stands for Students Honoring Others’ Everyday Struggles.

Someone’s story is attached to each pair of shoes.

ECU junior Ariel Bermudez said the purpose is for no one to feel alone in their struggles.

“I think it is something definitely that people try not to talk about because it is an awkward topic, but I mean the amount of shoes that are out here shows you how many people do go through things like this with mental health issues, so I think it is really important, especially on campuses like ECU and other college campuses,” Bermudez said.

There was also a chalkboard students could write positive messages on and plenty of resources available for those seeking help.