ECU S.H.O.E.S. brings awareness to mental health

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Over 350 pairs of shoes filled the mall on ECU”s campus Thursday to bring awareness to mental health.

S.H.O.E.S. stands for Students Honoring Others’ Everyday Struggles.

Someone’s story is attached to each pair of shoes.

ECU junior Ariel Bermudez said the purpose is for no one to feel alone in their struggles.

“I think it is something definitely that people try not to talk about because it is an awkward topic, but I mean the amount of shoes that are out here shows you how many people do go through things like this with mental health issues, so I think it is really important, especially on campuses like ECU and other college campuses,” Bermudez said.

There was also a chalkboard students could write positive messages on and plenty of resources available for those seeking help.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s