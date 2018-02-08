East Carolina Women’s Lacrosse debuts Saturday

By Published:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) The newest sport in the ECU Pirate arsenal will make its long awaited debut on Saturday.

ECU will host George Washington in the school’s first ever women’s lacrosse game.

“I feel like they are going to feel like they were shot out of a cannon on Saturday morning after pre game meal, said head coach Amanda Barnes. “Right now, it’s us trying to manage their excitement. Make sure they are not getting too excited so that they are waring themselves out before the game.”

Barnes looks forward to a big crowd on Saturday and she knows the players are looking forward to making history in ECU athletics.

“It’s been a really exciting week,” Barnes added. “I think starting with our intersquad scrimmage, Friday and kind of building to this moment. It has just been a great week.”

Barnes and the Pirates host George Washington on Saturday at noon at Johnson Stadium on the ECU campus.

