American Heart Month Live Interview: Feb. 8

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – February is American Heart Month and 9 On Your Side is joining the initiative to raise awareness about heart health.
9 On Your Side Morning Edition is partnering with Vidant Health for a live interview series every Thursday morning.
Samuel F. Sears, Ph.D. joined Morning Edition on February 8 to discuss living with heart disease and the psychological impact it plays. He is a member of the Department of Cardiovascular Sciences at Vidant Medical Center, is a professor with ECU’s department of psychology, and affiliated with East Carolina Heart Institute.