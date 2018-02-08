American Heart Month Live Interview: Feb. 8

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – February is American Heart Month and 9 On Your Side is joining the initiative to raise awareness about heart health.

9 On Your Side Morning Edition is partnering with Vidant Health for a live interview series every Thursday morning.

Samuel F. Sears, Ph.D. joined Morning Edition on February 8 to discuss living with heart disease and the psychological impact it plays. He is a member of the Department of Cardiovascular Sciences at Vidant Medical Center, is a professor with ECU’s department of psychology, and affiliated with East Carolina Heart Institute.

Next Thursday on Feb. 15, Dr. Noel Peterson will discuss risk factors and the top 10 things to do to stay young at heart.

The live interview will air at 6:10 a.m. on 9 On Your Side Morning Edition.