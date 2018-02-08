A look inside the DMZ between North and South Korea

Elizabeth Klynstra Published:

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WAVY) — A bus last week took a team of reporters deep into the Demilitarized Zone (or DMZ) that divide North and South Korea.

So deep, in fact, that the line separating the two countries was tangible.

This tour was the first opportunity for Nexstar’s team — sent to PyeongChang for the 2018 Winter Games — to take pictures or record video. WAVY’s Lex Gray reported on what the team saw on its trip near the border.
We got close to the North inside of negotiation huts — where a flag on a table was placed on the exact border between North and South Korea.

The height, dark glasses and stance of South Korean soldiers are meant to intimidate the North. American soldiers are specially chosen, as well — like our guide, Pfc. Nicolas Gomez.

“I never imagined myself being here for one year and doing this,” Gomez said.

At the third of the checkpoints we went through, we could see North Korea’s flag high in the air, and off in the distance, flying above what is called Propaganda Village.

The North has technology in place to make sure information can’t cross over.

“If you look at your phone, you have no service. The reason why is because there are jamming towers all over the Korean border,” he said.

Gomez meant to take us to one last stop — the Bridge of No Return at checkpoint 4 — where prisoners of war were exchanged.

“That right there was checkpoint 4,” Gomez said.

But we drove right by. Later, military leaders said plans changed because of a security concern.

So we drove away — back to the safety of the South.
