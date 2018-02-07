Woman pleads guilty to stealing $3M from N Carolina hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman accused of stealing more than $3 million from a hospital has pleaded guilty.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement that 46-year-old Kimberly Russell Hobson entered her plea on federal charges of wire fraud, bank and identity theft Tuesday. The Winston-Salem Journal reports Hobson was accused of embezzling the money from High Point Regional Hospital from 2003 to 2017 while serving as its finance director.

A court record says the transactions appeared on internal records as payroll payments to doctors.

She was also accused of using hospital accounts to make payments on her credit cards and loans. Investigators say she bought luxury cars and gold coins with some of the money.

She faces up to 32 years in prison when she’s sentenced in May.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com