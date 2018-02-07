Senior Games of North Carolina welcome new chairwoman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Senior Games of North Carolina has welcomed a new chairwoman to their organization.

Rita Roy, who is also the director of Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation, has been involved in Senior Games since her college years at ECU.

Roy originally volunteered for the group, which encourages senior citizens to get active in our community and across North Carolina.

Their state-wide basketball tournament is held every year in Pitt County.

Roy has suggested adding more sports to the games.

“I think we’re going to have to look at kayaking for sure,” said Roy. “Some water sports and maybe some snow sports.”

Roy said the games are great for both the fitness and social aspects.