Pirates add Hardy on quiet “National Signing Day”

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Third-year ECU Head Football Coach Scottie Montgomery announced the addition of defensive lineman Dorian Hardy to his 2018 signing class after the New Jersey native formally submitted his national letter-of-intent Wednesday.

Hardy, who helped St. Joseph Regional High School to a pair of state championship game appearances and one title before transferring to Paramus Catholic prior to his senior year, will join 19 previous signees who inked with the Pirates during the NCAA’s newly-implemented early signing day on Dec. 20.

ECU’s defensive unit now features 14 of the 20 newcomers and Hardy will become the fourth linemen included on that side of the ball in this particular class. He also represents the 18th freshman of the signing period, which accounts for 90 percent of the Pirates’ 2018 roster additions.

“Collectively, we’re excited about our future moving forward,” Montgomery said. “I’m confident the support and leadership we have in our program provides a conducive environment for development, both on and off the field. Dorian’s personal interaction with our team and staff certainly reflected a clear ambition to flourish as a teammate and student.”

The Pirates return six starters on offense and seven on defense when spring drills open February 19. ECU will host North Carolina A&T on Sept. 1 to kick off the 2018 season after posting a 3-9 overall mark and earning a fourth-place finish in the American Athletic Conference’s East Division during Montgomery’s second campaign as head coach in 2017.

Dorian Hardy, DL, 6-4, 246, Fr., Elizabeth, N.J. (North Brunswick Township HS)

High School: A highly-regarded defensive lineman who helped St. Joseph Regional (Montvale) to a pair of state championship game appearances and one title before completing prep playing career at Paramus Catholic and subsequently transferring to North Brunswick Township High School in January, 2018 … Began senior campaign as a four-star prospect according to various recruiting services … Also listed as the No. 3 recruit in the state by NJ.com (seventh by ESPN.com) and ranked sixth among all defensive ends nationally … Credited with 34 tackles (15 solo), 2.5 sacks, three recovered fumbles and two forced fumbles in five games for coach Dan Sabella’s Paladins before mid-season departure from program … Keyed St. Joseph Regional’s defense as a junior under Augie Hoffmann in 2016, collecting 37 stops (10 solo), 8.0 TFLs, 3.5 sacks (-23 yards), four hurries, two pass deflections, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble as the Green Knights compiled a 9-2 record (3-1 in district play) and No. 1 state ranking according to NJ.com … Also caught one pass for 19 yards as a tight end on the offensive unit … Helped St. Joseph Regional advance to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Non-Public 3 playoffs where it downed St. John Vianney 45-20 in the semifinals before capturing the state title with a 26-17 win over DePaul Christian in the finals at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 3 … Earned full-time promotion to varsity unit as a sophomore in 2015, but injuries limited action to eight games (starts in last four contests) … Logged 20 stops (six solo), 5.0 TFLs, 2.5 sacks (-16 yards), a pair of hurries and one batted pass for a squad which produced an 8-4 overall record (3-1 district ledger) … Played integral role leading St. Joseph Regional to NJSIAA (Non-Public 4) post-season action, which included a 28-0 victory over St. Augustine Prep in the quarterfinals and a 37-27 triumph against St. Peter’s Prep before falling 21-10 to Don Bosco Prep in the state championship game at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 4 … Registered five tackles, including one for lost yardage, in the title clash … Played majority of rookie season on freshman squad before dressing with top unit during latter part of 2014 season … In all, picked up six varsity letters (three football, three basketball) … On the hardwood, helped St. Joseph Regional to county championship as a sophomore … Reportedly earned over 25 offers during recruiting process, which included tenders from Alabama, Baylor, Boston College, Clemson, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

Personal: Son of Sharon and Charles Hardy II … Born at New Brunswick, N.J. … Began career at an early age, playing flag and Pop Warner football in Elizabeth before joining the Brick City Lions, a well-respected Newark-based non-profit youth football organization, as a seventh-grader … Significantly contributed to a Lions team that captured a state title (7-0 record) by averaging 5.0 tackles per game … Also recorded 1.5 sacks and three quarterback pressures for a defensive unit which allowed only one touchdown all season … Selected to play in the N.Y vs. N.J. Youth All-Star Game in 2013 … Earned place on the East team’s roster for the prestigious EastBay Youth All-America Bowl a year later … Competed in the Nike SPARQ Combine in 2014 and turned in the fourth-highest middle school rating (59.07), which additionally stood second nationally among all defensive lineman … Compiled a power ball throw of 33 feet and a was clocked at 4.59 in the shuttle … Also played AAU basketball.