Kinston veterans museum closing doors due to rent hike

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — GI Joe’s veterans museum in Kinston is closing its doors.

The museum has been in Kinston for three years and is full of history and priceless memorabilia.

Veterans who work with the store said they are heartbroken their time at the store has come to an end.

Eric Cantu and his fellow veterans spend hours sitting at the GI Joe’s talking about the old days.

Cantu said it is one of their favorite spots, but the building is under new ownership.

That means their rent, formerly $700, has been doubled.

As a non-profit relying on donations and fundraisers, their only option is to move.

“Right now, only being open here for two and a half, three years, we’ve not been able to establish a financial base that would allow us to pay $1,500 a month,” Cantu said.

Cantu said they understand business is business and are actively looking for a new home. Until then, all their memorabilia will sit in storage.

Cantu said while they are looking for a new home, that doesn’t mean they plan to stop community service or the many events they have planned for the rest of the year.