SNOW HILL (WNCT) DonQuez Davis hit a runner off the glass in the final seconds to send Greene Central to a 60-58 win over Kinston Wednesday night.

The win evens the standings in the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference. Both Greene Central and Kinston are 10-1 in league play with one game to go. Kinston beat the Rams, 67-43 back on December 15th.

Kinston wraps up its regular season on Friday night visiting rival North Lenoir. Greene Central will take on Ayden-Grifton.