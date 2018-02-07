“First Alert Weather Day”… Heavy showers/thunderstorm possible this evening

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect for this afternoon and evening. An approaching cold front could bring heavy showers and a few gusty thunderstorms. Click on the video for more complete details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds are light for early morning but will pick up through the morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with showers/storms (some strong) developing and moving in from west to east by mid-late afternoon. It will be warm and breezy with winds out of the south at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers overnight and breezy, maybe even a thunderstorm. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Rain should taper just before daybreak.

THURSDAY: Showers will exit early, with sunshine expected by the afternoon. Highs in the 40’s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 46 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 50% 67 ° F precip: 60% 64 ° F precip: 60% 63 ° F precip: 70% 63 ° F precip: 70% 62 ° F precip: 70% 62 ° F precip: 70% 58 ° F precip: 70% 55 ° F precip: 60% 52 ° F precip: 40% 49 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% 45 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 10% 31 ° F precip: 10% 31 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast