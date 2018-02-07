“First Alert Weather Day”… Heavy showers/thunderstorm possible this evening

SUMMARY:  “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect for this afternoon and evening. An approaching cold front could bring heavy showers and a few gusty thunderstorms. Click on the video for more complete details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds are light for early morning but will pick up through the morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with showers/storms (some strong) developing and moving in from west to east by mid-late afternoon. It will be warm and breezy with winds out of the south at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers overnight and breezy, maybe even a thunderstorm. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Rain should taper just before daybreak.

THURSDAY: Showers will exit early, with sunshine expected by the afternoon. Highs in the 40’s.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Wed
46° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
48° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
55° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
61° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
66° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
70° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
60%
7pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
70%
8pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
70%
9pm
Wed
62° F
precip:
70%
10pm
Wed
62° F
precip:
70%
11pm
Wed
58° F
precip:
70%
12am
Thu
55° F
precip:
60%
1am
Thu
52° F
precip:
40%
2am
Thu
49° F
precip:
20%
3am
Thu
48° F
precip:
20%
4am
Thu
45° F
precip:
20%
5am
Thu
43° F
precip:
0%
6am
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
42° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
45° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
41° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
36° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
36° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
35° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
34° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
33° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
32° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
31° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
31° F
precip:
10%
