Wife charged with murder in death of Ernul man

ERNUL, N.C. (WNCT) — The wife of a man who was shot and killed in Craven County has been charged with his murder, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sharon Whitford, 44, is facing an open court of murder.

Jimmy Whitford was shot and killed in a domestic-related altercation December 30 on 585 Aurora Road in Ernul, authorities said.

Craven County Sheriff Jerry Monette and District Attorney Scott Thomas requested a special prosecutor to handle the case.

Jimmy Whitford was, according to a memo from the prosecutor, a “lifelong friend” of Thomas, and Sharon Whitford was a longtime employee of the Clerk of Court of Craven County.

A Craven County deputy, Lt. Daniel Garden, was also involved with Sharon Whitford, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting the homicide investigation at the request of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office to avoid conflicts of interest.

Kimberly Overton, the special prosecutor, said evidence does not support criminal charges against Garden.

However, Craven County Sheriff Jerry Monette said he is conducting an internal investigation to determine if any departmental policies have been violated.

Garden has been placed on administrative leave while this investigation is ongoing.

Sharon Whitford made her first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Those who live in the area described the Whitfords as good neighbors.

