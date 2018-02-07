Conley’s Brame, Whitehurst to continue their football careers

GREENVILLE – DH Conley’s Caleb Brame and Will Whitehurst inked their National Letters of Intent as a signing ceremony at the school Wednesday afternoon.

Brame signed to play at Charleston Southern. “I’m just really excited and I can’t wait to get started,” Brame said.

Whitehurst will head to William & Mary.

“I’ve wanted to go there since I was seven years old,” said Whitehurst. “It’s a great mix of academics and football. William & Mary is like an Ivy League school.”

Conley quarterback Holton Ahlers signed with East Carolina in the early period back in December.

