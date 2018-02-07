Businesses owners prepare for Greenville city council discussion on historical site

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The anticipation mounts ahead of this week’s city council discussion on the imperial site in Uptown Greenville.

It’s an issue that dates back to the early 2000’s, where the imperial tobacco company served as the main hub for the city.

Business owners across Dickison Avenue say the improvements to the site can help bring more businesses to the area.

Bob Licari is the director of operations at Smashed Waffles.

Licari said he isn’t afraid to see what impact the historical site can have on Dickinson Avenue.

“Any construction that they do, in the uptown area, is going to be great for business,” said Licari. “You can’t find a parking space within blocks, so another dorm or another living space or another business is a fantastic idea for the city.”

Business owners in Uptown are ready for a decision.

“We’re kind of used to it in uptown but we’re looking forward to the results at the end of it.”

The decision on what to do with the historical site still lingers for city council.

In this week’s meeting, leaders say it’s crucial for the future of uptown.

Brad Hufford is the associate director of retention and expansion for the Pitt County County Development Commission.

“There’s a lot of potential the in that site,” said Hufford. “Part of it is really wanting to see some diversity in the offerings.”

Moving forward, Hufford said the decision is great for businesses either way.

“Kind of creates diversity amongst the offerings that are available in Uptown Greenville.”

The Greenville City Council meeting begins at 6:00p.m. at City Hall on February 8, 2018