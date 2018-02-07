Board of Commissioners meets with Carteret County agencies

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday to discuss some of the most important issues facing county agencies.

Agencies ranging from the Board of Education to the Community College to the Sheriff’s Office presented their concerns to the board Wednesday.

Budgets, future and current projects, and agency findings were all on the agenda to be discussed.

The Board of Education presented their projected budget needs from the county. Board Chairman Mark Mansfield said the board’s presentation was among the most important they saw.

“I think education is always the forefront,” said Mansfield. “That’s always protecting your future. And then also the Sheriff’s Department because I think that protecting the residents of the county is of utmost importance also.”

The board also voted on economic issues like allowing more fisherman to get commercial licenses in order to sell their fish.

Mansfield said that the Board of Commissioners meeting revolves around issues that affect all Carteret County residents. He hopes they can help to improve the quality of life in Carteret County with their work.

The board also heard updates on ongoing projects like the stabilization of the Bogue Sound to help guarantee commercial ships would continue to be able to access the waters.