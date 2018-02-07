(23) USF runs past ECU, 88-47

TAMPA (WNCT) (23) USF had little trouble with East Carolina in an 88-47 Bulls victory Wednesday night.

For the first time this season junior Alex Frazier led the Pirates in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Frazier notched 10 of her points in the first half on 5-of-7 shooting from the field. ECU freshman Lashonda Monk added eight points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

“We had faced so much adversity throughout this game,” said head coach Heather Macy. “We’re really disappointed after having played so well.”

East Carolina falls to 13-11 overall and 5-6 in the American with the loss.