Winterville police officer fired; facing obscenity charges

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Winterville police officer has been fired after he was arrested on obscenity charges.

Former officer Deon Bryant was charged with three counts of felonious dissemination of obscenities.

While conducting an internal investigation, Winterville police said they found information that led them to request the State Bureau of Investigation to conduct a criminal investigation regarding Bryant.

The criminal investigation led to Bryant’s arrest.

This story will be updated as more information is available.