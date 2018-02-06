Veteran Stand Down helps homeless veterans in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville American Legion partnered Tuesday with NC Works to provide resources for homeless veterans in the area.

The legion hosted their eighth annual Veteran Stand Down event Tuesday morning.

The event works to connect homeless and disabled veterans, and others in the community, with the resources they need to get back on their feet.

Event coordinator Reginald Roy said that as a veteran himself he feels called to help those who have served our country.

“I have served,” said Roy, “and those who are working with me have served also. We’re in a better position than those and a lot of others. So we want to help those others come up and come into a better position so they can give back also.”

The organizations came together to provide information, job assistance, clothing, personal hygiene products, and anything else local homeless veterans and others may need.