Pitt County teen earns international honor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Pitt County teen received a high honor that took him over seas.

It was all part of a travel scholarship through the National Society of High School Scholars.

Senior, Alex Adler, of the Oakwood School in Pitt County took a trip of a lifetime to Stockholm, Sweden for the Nobel Prize Lectures.

This was no small feat.

In order to get chosen, you have to go through a lengthy application process and compete against not only teenagers from the United States, but from around the world and get this only 25 kids are chosen.

Alex said hard work and perseverance got him to one of those spots.

He originally applied for the travel scholarship the year before and wasn’t chosen to go, but applied again the next year and got in.

“Apply for things like this, the worst thing that could happen is you don’t receive the opportunity,” said Adler.

“The experience that comes with applying for scholarships and experiences, opportunities is truly invaluable.”

Alex’s mother, Jodi, was thrilled her son was chosen.

“This opportunity it’s available to anyone but in the back of my mind I thought, well he’s from Pitt County.”

She was equally as shocked, “When he told me I thought he was kidding and he was so excited I was absolutely thrilled for him.”

Alex followed up with saying it doesn’t matter where you go to school – just apply.

As for Alex’s future plans, he is currently visiting colleges, but hasn’t made up his mind yet.

He plans to have a decision sometime this spring.