One person arrested and authorities searching for two others in connection with armed robbery case

By Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One man is in custody and warrants were served for two others in connection with a January armed robbery in Kinston.

The Kinston Police Department and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office working in-tandem have arrested Frenchie Hooks Junior in a January 16th armed robbery of A to Z Cellular in Kinston.

Hooks Jr. is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping in the case.

Kinston Police say Hooks entered the business armed with a handgun, demanding money. He then fled the scene with approximately $700.

A couple weeks later, Wilson County Deputies received information in reference to possible suspects in the case.

Warrants were also issued on James Winfred Hall and Teresa McDougald for Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in connection with this case.

Hooks Jr. is currently in jail under a $150,000 bond.

FRENCHIE HOOKS JR.
FRENCHIE HOOKS JR.

 

JAMES HALL
JAMES HALL

 

TERESA MCDOUGALD
TERESA MCDOUGALD

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s