One person arrested and authorities searching for two others in connection with armed robbery case

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One man is in custody and warrants were served for two others in connection with a January armed robbery in Kinston.

The Kinston Police Department and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office working in-tandem have arrested Frenchie Hooks Junior in a January 16th armed robbery of A to Z Cellular in Kinston.

Hooks Jr. is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping in the case.

Kinston Police say Hooks entered the business armed with a handgun, demanding money. He then fled the scene with approximately $700.

A couple weeks later, Wilson County Deputies received information in reference to possible suspects in the case.

Warrants were also issued on James Winfred Hall and Teresa McDougald for Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in connection with this case.

Hooks Jr. is currently in jail under a $150,000 bond.