New study by PCC shows millions of dollars added in area economy

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Community College president Dennis Massey held a news conference Tuesday morning detailing the economic impact the school has on the community.

Results of an economic impact study by PCC shows the school and students added nearly $280 million in income to the area through construction, student and operations spending.

For every dollar spent by tax payers, they gained almost $4 in savings.

Massey said he is proud and only hopes to grow.

“We focus individual student and individual semesters,” said Massey. “What this provides is a broader picture of what the entire college means to this community that supports us so well.”

Massey also emphasized how many students they are bringing to the area to stay.

The study showed 45 percent of students are from outside the region.

Massey also emphasized PCC’s focus on investment.

The study showed students are investing in their future, and those investments could help the community.