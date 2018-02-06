Jags clinch EPC title with 94-50 win over Beddingfield

FARMVILLE (WNCT) – Farmville Central rolled to a 94-50 win over Wilson Beddingfield to clinch the program’s 5th straight Eastern Plains 2A title.
Here are the scores from Tuesday night:
BOYS SCORES
South Central 80, CB Aycock 33
South Lenoir 72, North Lenoir 66
Riverside 54, Pamlico 50
Clinton 61, Wallace-Rose Hill 47
Northside-Jacksonville 79, Jacksonville 59
Kinston 72, Washington 40
West Craven 61, Ayden-Grifton 60
GIRLS SCORES
Kinston 57, Washington 22
Southside 57, South Creek 21
Farmville Central 81, Beddingfield 53
Richlands 52, Dixon 36
South Lenoir 53, North Lenoir 49
Pamlico 43, Riverside 31
Swansboro 49, White Oak 16
West Craven 45, Ayden-Grifton 38