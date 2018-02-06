Jags clinch EPC title with 94-50 win over Beddingfield

FARMVILLE (WNCT) – Farmville Central rolled to a 94-50 win over Wilson Beddingfield to clinch the program’s 5th straight Eastern Plains 2A title.

Here are the scores from Tuesday night:

BOYS SCORES

South Central 80, CB Aycock 33

South Lenoir 72, North Lenoir 66

Riverside 54, Pamlico 50

Clinton 61, Wallace-Rose Hill 47

Northside-Jacksonville 79, Jacksonville 59

Kinston 72, Washington 40

West Craven 61, Ayden-Grifton 60

 

GIRLS SCORES

Kinston 57, Washington 22

Southside 57, South Creek 21

Farmville Central 81, Beddingfield 53

Richlands 52, Dixon 36

South Lenoir 53, North Lenoir 49

Pamlico 43, Riverside 31

Swansboro 49, White Oak 16

West Craven 45, Ayden-Grifton 38

 

