Greenville police responding to shot-fired call; First Street blocked off

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are responding to a domestic dispute on Warren Street with a report of shots fired.

First Street is closed to traffic, and police want residents to avoid the area.

Police were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 100 block of South Warren Street.

Officers are trying to make contact with the people inside the home, and the Greenville Police Department Emergency Response Team is on the scene.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public but are continuing to ask people avoid the area.

 

