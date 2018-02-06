Duplin County Sheriff’s Office searching for two inmates escaped inmates

KENANSVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)- Duplin County Communications confirms two inmates at Duplin County Jail have escaped.

The Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Frankie Maurice Williams, Jr. and 24-year-old Adam Keith Bell both escaped from the Duplin County Jail sometime on Monday.

Authorities say Williams is 5’9″, about 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Bell is described as white man with blue eyes and sandy color hair. He is 6’2″ and weights about 145 pounds.

