First Alert Forecast: Sunny, warm and pleasant today

SUMMARY: High pressure system keeps our local weather quiet for now, but another storm system heads our way for mid-week. Click on the video for more complete details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear with chilly temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s inland and on either side of 40 along the coast. There is frost on the windshield, you will want to leave yourself some time for that. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be sunny with highs near 60. Winds are light.

TONIGHT: Winds are staying light with partly cloudy skies. Not as cold, lows in the lower to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Approaching cold front will bring heavy rain and a few thunderstorms late Wednesday.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 33 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 30% 69 ° F precip: 40% 68 ° F precip: 80% 67 ° F precip: 80% 65 ° F precip: 80% 64 ° F precip: 80% 63 ° F precip: 90% 62 ° F precip: 90% 62 ° F precip: 80% 59 ° F precip: 50% 57 ° F precip: 40% 54 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 20% 45 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast