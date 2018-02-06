First Alert Forecast: Sunny, warm and pleasant today

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  High pressure system keeps our local weather quiet for now, but another storm system heads our way for mid-week. Click on the video for more complete details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear with chilly temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s inland and on either side of 40 along the coast. There is frost on the windshield, you will want to leave yourself some time for that. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be sunny with highs near 60. Winds are light.

TONIGHT: Winds are staying light with partly cloudy skies. Not as cold, lows in the lower to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Approaching cold front will bring heavy rain and a few thunderstorms late Wednesday.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Tue
33° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
40° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
57° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
54° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
51° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
50° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
48° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
47° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
45° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
45° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
44° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
44° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
44° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
44° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
47° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
54° F
precip:
10%
10am
Wed
61° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
70° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
70° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
80%
5pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
80%
6pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
80%
7pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
80%
8pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
90%
9pm
Wed
62° F
precip:
90%
10pm
Wed
62° F
precip:
80%
11pm
Wed
59° F
precip:
50%
12am
Thu
57° F
precip:
40%
1am
Thu
54° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
52° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
48° F
precip:
20%
4am
Thu
45° F
precip:
20%
5am
Thu
43° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
41° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.