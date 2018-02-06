A Loving Home: Quavion

WNCT 9 On Your Side is partnering with the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina for an adoption series we’re calling “A Loving Home.”

Every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Anchor Angie Quezada will profile a different child looking for a family to call their own.

Greenville N.C. – (WNCT) — Meet 13 year old Quavion.

He describes himself as a strong, religious and athletic teen.

Angie Dance-Gunter has been working with Quavion for almost three years now and says his personality can light up any home.

“He’s very smart, very inquisitive, and he looks to be the big man of the scene,” Dance-Gunter said.

Quavion says he loves to prove people wrong that doubt his ability to excel or perform intense tricks.

Dance-Gunter said, “His drive it’s almost like the underdog wanting to show everyone wrong.”

Quavion enjoys taking part in activities, going out to places, loves to eat, and loves attending church. He hopes to join the military one day, specifically the Marines.

Quavion’s faith plays a major role in understanding his past experiences, and what he hopes to achieve.

“All my life, I really haven’t had a family that I can permanently stay with,” said Quavion. “I need a family that can call me son, and love me, and make sure nothing happen to me.”

His case worker says Quavion will need a home with strong parents, who are mentors and love to give back to the community.

“I see him being a leader that’s going to make changes, based off his experiences,” said Dance-Gunter. “I see him helping other less fortunate and giving back to the community.”

Quavion says, he just wants to make sure that he’s the person for his adoptive family, and hopes to show them that he really wants to be a part of a family.