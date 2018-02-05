Super Bowl ‘Selfie Kid’ born, raised in eastern North Carolina

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – As thousands of eastern North Carolinians watched Super Bowl 52 and the Pepsi Halftime Show, they were surprised to see a familiar face.

During the halftime show, performer Justin Timberlake paused in the stands to take a selfie with a young fan who was there rooting on the New England Patriots.

CREDIT: Ryan McKenna

That fan is 13-year-old Ryan McKenna, who was born in Greenville, North Carolina. He and his family lived in New Bern for nine years while his dad operated a boat business. During that time, Ryan attended Arendell Parrott Academy in Kinston.

The McKenna family moved back to the Boston area, where they’re originally from, in 2013.

WNCT 9 On Your Side spoke with Ryan’s mom, Tracy McKenna, via phone Monday morning.

She says Ryan is a huge Patriots fan and couldn’t wait to experience a Super Bowl, yet little did he know, he would experience so much more.

Ryan is heading back to the Boston area this afternoon with memories he will never forget.

