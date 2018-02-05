Shawn Williams named AAC Rookie-of-the-Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Freshman Shawn Williams was named American Athletic Conference Rookie-of-the-Week for the third-time season after scoring a career-high 30 points to lead ECU to an 88-85 overtime against Memphis Saturday. Williams made six 3-pointers and scored 10 of the Pirates’ 11 points in the extra period.

Williams is one of two freshmen in The American who has won the award three times this season. He is also the first Pirate freshman to win it three times since B.J. Tyson won in four times during the 2014-15 season on his way to being a unanimous All-Rookie Team selection.

On Wednesday against Tulane, Williams scored 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting with two rebounds and a steal in an overtime loss inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

The 30-point game against Memphis was the first by any ECU player in an American Athletic Conference game and first by a Pirate freshman since Steve Richardson in 1990.

Junior Isaac Fleming was also named to the league’s weekly honor roll after posting the school’s first triple-double on Saturday with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Memphis.

ECU returns to the hardwood on Wednesday, Feb. 7, against Temple at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.