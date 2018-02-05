“Shark Tank” style competition looks to bring more business to Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Multiple agencies in Pitt County are joining together to help grow the economy, with a twist.

A committee is hosting a “Shark Tank” style game show to award the winner startup money for their business idea.

Greenville city leaders say economic development is a hot topic in our community and will continue to be.

The city is seeing more and more businesses opening up.

The competition will look for businesses with a high growth and high impact.

Goals for the competition are to make Pitt County an entrepreneurial hub.

Even though someone may not win, the panel wants people to come away with an idea of how to improve and work on their business plans.

“All you have to do is look at the cranes in the sky to see all the investment going on here,” said Roger Johnson, Economic Development Director for the City of Greenville.

“We want to take advantage of all the growth and make sure we maintain all the intellectual capital we have here. “We want to give them opportunities to grow their businesses and live here.”

“We want to show our community we have the resources and technical assistance to support entrepreneurs and take their idea and get it up and running to create an actual successful business here locally,” said Brad Hufford of the Pitt County Development Commission.

The deadline to apply for the event is extended until Tuesday, February 6th.

The winners of the competition will get over 13 thousand dollars split up to 3 winners as a startup for their winning idea.